Anil Parab meets Sanjay Raut for 10 minutes after ED raids his property

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at three locations in connection with Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab's angle with respect to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's money laundering case. According to the ED, three properties belonging to Maharashtra government minister Anil Parab were raided. The ED said action was taken against three properties belonging to Anil Parab, a minister in the Maharashtra government, in connection with the money laundering case against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Against the backdrop of these developments, Anil Parab met Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut and it is said that he returned within 10 minutes. As expected, as soon as the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' (of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane) ended, Anil Parab has been served an ED notice. The government above (Centre) has got down to work," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

Shiv Sena has accused BJP carrying out the raid out of political hatred. Against this backdrop, Anil Parab met Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut. Anil Parab reached the Saamna office to meet Sanjay Raut.The meeting between Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab had caught the eye of political circles. Anil Parab came to the Saamna's office in a hurry. He met Sanjay Raut. The two had only a ten minute discussion. Media asked him for a reaction, but without saying anything, Anil Parab left in a hurry.