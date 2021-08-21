Another extortion case filed against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh

Another case has now been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh. A businessman has lodged a complaint with the Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai. The crime was reported Friday night. The complaint filed by hotelier Vimal Agarwal named Parambir Singh, Sachin Waze, Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Bablu and Riaz Bhati.

A ransom case has been registered against all of them. The accused allegedly recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash and two expensive Samsung phones from Vimal Agarwal between January-February 2020 and March 2021. A total of 11,92,000 ransom has been collected, it has been mentioned in the complaint.

Vimal Agarwal from Goregaon has leveled sensational allegations against Sachin Waze and Parambir Singh. "During January-February 2020, police officer Vaze, came to my office in Malad and met me. At that time he told me that my special boss Parambir Singh was coming to Mumbai as CP. You start your hotel business again, I'll take care of the rest. The work of collection will be entrusted to me. I will help you in setting up. At the same time, my friend Aniket Patil and his other partners started a hotel called BOHO Bar and Restaurants within the limits of Goregaon Police Station. But our hotel was closed due to Covid lockdown. To keep it going, Sachin Waze and the other accused had taken Rs 9 lakh from me and 2 Samsung mobile as installment from me, "Vimal Agarwal said in the complaint.