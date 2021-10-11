Anthology 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar' to be out on October 27

New anthology 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar' is all set to release on Eros Now on October 27.

The first story is about the saying 'ek ladka ladki sirf dost reh sakte hai kya?' Two people living their separate lives come together and find out if love will unite them or it will end with nothing more than friendship and fun. Another story is about a girl who is bit**y person due to a personal loss and now her life is set to change when a stray puppy enters her life.

One story is about a sweet couple celebrating 40 years of marriage but the twist is that the wife has Alzheimer disease and how will love come to saving here is what needs to be seen. The last story is all about north vs south when two things just don't match.

Actors Sheeba Chadha, Rajit Kapur, Saqib Saleem, and Ahsaas Channa are a part of 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar'.

