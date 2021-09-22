Anushka Sharma shares post-workout snap as she returns to Mumbai from UK
By ANI | Published: September 22, 2021 09:25 PM2021-09-22T21:25:33+5:302021-09-22T21:35:02+5:30
Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is back in town with daughter Vamika after being stationed in the UK with her husband Virat Kohli as India toured England for a cricket series.
Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka posted a surreal sea view picture from the balcony of her Mumbai residence.
In the next IG story, the 'PK' actor shared a post-workout selfie of herself. Anushka can be seen sporting a lime green t-shirt with her hair tied in a bun, as she hit the workout session.
Alongside the picture, she also added a sticker that reads "Sweaty Selfie."
For the unversed, Anushka had gone to the UK with her husband Virat and daughter Vamika in July. She had shared a series of pictures from her English countryside getaway. The star couple had also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday in London.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.
She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.
( With inputs from ANI )
