Aparna Sen's 'The Rapist' to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Aparna Sen's directorial 'The Rapist' will have its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

On Monday, Aparna took to her unverified Twitter account and shared the good news with her followers.

"We, the actors, technicians and producers are all delighted that our film THE RAPIST is premiering at the BUSAN Film Festival and has been nominated for the prestigious KIM JOSEOK AWARD. Congratulations, my comrades and my partners in crime," she tweeted.

'The Rapist', which stars Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania, revolves around the journey of three protagonists, and how their lives get connected because of one horrific incident.

The new edition of BIFF is scheduled to take place from October 6 to October 15 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

