Auto driver returns two laptops left behind by customer

An autorickshaw driver who went out of his way to return a passenger's two laptops that she left behind in his auto. Deepali Shah was traveling in the rickshaw of Chhotelal Chauhan, who lives in Bholanagar, Bhayander West, on Friday evening. Dipali who lives in Mangalmurti building on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar 60 feet road forgot 2 laptops in his autorickshaw.

Deepali, who was worried about forgetting her laptop, told Amit Lalwani what had happened. Amit informed corporator Pankaj Pandey. Pandey shared this information with his known rickshaw drivers and gave them information about the rickshaw number.

On Saturday morning, a rickshaw driver named Pappu called Pandey and found the two laptops in Chhotelal's rickshaw. Chhotelal had been searching for the passenger since last night. After that, the rickshaw puller met Deepali and returned both the laptops to her. She thanked the rickshaw driver for his honesty.