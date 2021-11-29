Ayan Mukerji shares BTS pictures of Big B, Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra' shoot

By ANI | Published: November 29, 2021 05:01 PM2021-11-29T17:01:52+5:302021-11-29T17:10:02+5:30

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, on Monday, treated fans with several BTS pictures of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor from their highly anticipated film 'Brahmastra'.

Ayan Mukerji shares BTS pictures of Big B, Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra' shoot | Ayan Mukerji shares BTS pictures of Big B, Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra' shoot

Ayan Mukerji shares BTS pictures of Big B, Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra' shoot

Next

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, on Monday, treated fans with several BTS pictures of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor from their highly anticipated film 'Brahmastra'.

In one of the images, Ranbir and Big B can be seen talking to each other while standing against a scenic view.

"Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra," Ayan captioned the post.

Fans became extremely excited after seeing the BTS images.

"Can't wait for the film," a netizen commented.

"Woaah. Eagerly waiting," another one wrote.

'Brahmastra' also features Alia Bhatt, south megastar Nagarjuna as well as Mouni Roy. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Amitabh BachchanRanbir KapoorAyan MukerjiAmitabh bachhanMegastar amitabh bachchanDelle youngJaya shahHarivansh jiAmitabh bachchan and jayaAmitabh bachchan and jaya bachchan