Big B recreates 'Jumma Chumma' step on the sets of 'KBC'

It's always a delight to watch megastar Amitabh Bachchan dancing both on-screen and off-screen. In a career spanning over five decades, he has given Bollywood several iconic dance steps -- especially his signature step in 'Jumma Chumma' from 'Hum' (1991).

On Sunday, Big B treated his fans with a picture, wherein he can be seen recreating 'Jumma Chumma' hook step on the sets of TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

" Yeeaaah !! Jumma Chumma on set KBC .. been a while," he wrote on Instagram.

Big B's post has garnered several praises.

Actor Ranveer Singh commented, "Arre Oh Tigerrrr , meri JAANEMANNNNNN."

"You are absolutely amazing! We are still trying to figure how to cross the height of the bar you set decades ago and you keep raising it again and again. Love you sir," actor Rohit Roy wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will soon be seen in 'Good Bye', and 'Brahmastra.

( With inputs from ANI )

