Big news! School will not start from August 17; red signal to decision of Department of Education

Against the backdrop of the third wave of corona, the state government has again started taking precautions. The education department had decided to start schools from August 17. This was announced by Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. However, the decision of the education department was opposed in the meeting of the task force.

The task force's objection to the education department's decision created confusion over whether the school would start.

But now the state government has postponed the decision to start the school. At the state cabinet meeting, some ministers had objected to the start of the school.

The minister had expressed fears that the number of Covid patients could increase once school starts. But the education department insisted on starting the school.

The Department of Education had conducted a survey on starting schools from parents. In it, 80 per cent parents had voted to start a school. Based on the survey, the education department had decided to start the school. But Health Minister Rajesh Tope had informed that the decision was stopped immediately. After the state government postponed the decision of the education department, schools will not start from August 17.

A decision will also be taken immediately on how the order issued for starting the school from the 17th can be amended. However, the decision to start the school cannot be taken immediately, said Sitaram Kunte, chief secretary of the state. The task force meeting discussed whether the city or district in which no new patient has been found for three consecutive weeks should be eligible to start school. Kunte said he had ordered the head of the Pediatric Task Force to study the examples given and gather information immediately.

Classes V to VII were allowed in rural areas and classes VIII to XII in urban areas. A maximum of 20 students were allowed in each class. It was said that schools with more students would be held in two sessions. Guidelines for starting schools were issued by the school education department on Tuesday. Schools up to the fourth grade, however, will remain closed. Classes VIII to XII are already running in rural areas