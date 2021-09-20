VIDEO! BJP leader Kirit Somaiya detained at Oglewadi railway station

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has been detained by Karad police at Oglewadi railway station. He was detained at on his way to Kolhapur around 4.30 am on Tuesday. After that, he has been taken to the government rest house. Kirit Somaiya has announced that he will hold a press conference. So, now all eyes are on whether the Somaiya press conference will be held as per the scheduled time.

In the last two-three days, Kirit Somaiya has accused NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif of corruption. He was also going to Kolhapur to gather evidence and lodge a complaint against him. Against this backdrop, Hasan Mushrif's supporters had barred Kirit Somaiya from coming to Kolhapur. There have also been provocative statements.

Against this background, the Collector had issued a notice to Kirit Somaiya not to come to Kolhapur district. However, Kirit Somaiya was on the Mahalakshmi Express from Mumbai to Kolhapur on Sunday night. However, the police in Karad have taken him into custody around 4.30 am on Monday so as not to create law and order situation. At this time, more than two hundred policemen were stationed at the railway station at Oglewadi. BJP district president Vikram Pawaskar, Karad city president Eknath Bagade and other BJP workers were present at the railway station at Oglewadi. Kirit Somaiya has been taken into police custody and taken to a government rest house here.



