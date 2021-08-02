BJP's Nilesh Rane threatens Sanjay Raut

After BJP MLA Prasad Lad's statement regarding Shiv Sena Bhavan, has sparked off a verbal duel between the two parties.Raut, who is Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson and a Rajya Sabha member, took a dig at the BJP saying there was an “urgent need to undertake a drug de-addiction programme” in Maharashtra. “Otherwise, Marathi manoos on the footpath of Shiv Sena Bhavan will not spare these drug-addict politicians.

BJP MP Nilesh Rane, son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane has jumped into the controversy and targeted Raut on Twitter."What am I hearing Sanjay has started threatening, Sanjay, you are going to have it, but especially for you, we will take you inside Sena Bhavan and hit you. The days have come when the editor of Shiv Sena is giving threats and Sada Sarvankar, who left Congress and joined Shiv Sena, is guarding Sena Bhavan."

Prasad Lad, a member of the state Legislative Council, had said during a BJP function on Saturday that the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party’s headquarters at Dadar in central Mumbai would be demolished if needed. He had later expressed regret saying that his statement was presented out of context by the media. He also withdrew the remarks. In his clarification, Lad had later said in a video statement, “I have the highest regard for the late Balasaheb Thackeray and I consider Sena Bhavan as a sacred abode. How can I speak against the Sena Bhavan? What I meant was that the BJP is a major power and it will prove its might against political rival Sena in the upcoming BMC polls.



