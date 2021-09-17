BMC conducts special covid vaccination drive for women

There is an important news for women in Mumbai. Today, on Friday (Dec. 17), women will be able to walk in at the vaccination centers in all 227 constituencies in Mumbai, as well as at all government and municipal hospitals and at the vaccination centers at Covid Center. Under the Covid-19 Prevention Vaccination Campaign, a vaccination session reserved for women only will be conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at the vaccination centers from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm today.

A tweet in this regard has been made by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. It said that on September 17, 2021, only women will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in government and municipal vaccination centers in Mumbai. Also, women can go directly to these vaccination centers between 10:30 am and 6:30 pm to get vaccinated. Online registration has been closed, BMC tweeted.

"Special Drive for Women at all BMC & Govt. Centers List of CVCs administering Covaxin on September 17. On-spot registration (walk-in), Kindly carry your first dose certificate. Time: 10:30am - 6:30pm," tweeted BMC.

