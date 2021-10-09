BMC Election: Shiv Sena to go solo in BMC elections

We are preparing to win more than 100 seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections. The role of the party is to expand the Shiv Sena in Mumbai, so the Shiv Sena is fighting on its own. MP Sanjay Raut clarified on Friday that the last municipal elections were fought on their own strength. Shiv Sena came fourth in the Zilla Parishad by-election in the state. Against this backdrop, Raut said about the role of Shiv Sena for the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, that Shiv Sena was born in Mumbai.

Therefore, if there is no Shiv Sena state in Mumbai Municipal Corporation, then who will have the state, while claiming that Shiv Sena will be the mayor in the corporation, he also claimed. Regarding Shiv Sena's Dussehra Mela, Raut said that this year's Dussehra Mela will be in full swing. It is also a cultural festival. The Chief Minister has also decided to hold a Dussehra festival. Preparations are underway for that. Raut said that this Dussehra festival will be held in full spirit with fireworks.

Temples are open, festivals are celebrated according to the rules. While saying that there will be a Dussehra melava, Raut also said that he cannot say where the melava will be held now. Therefore, discussions are going on about where this year's Shiv Sena rally will be held. The gathering was held at the National Savarkar Memorial Hall in Dadar last year. So, this year, the possibility of Shiv Sena's Dussehra Melava is being expressed at Shanmukhanand Hall.