BMC elections under leadership of Aaditya Thackeray? here's what Raut said

On the backdrop of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Union Minister Narayan Rane repeatedly claimed that BJP will win the election this year. Therefore, there is talk that Rane's target is BMC election. It has also come to light that Shiv Sena has started preparations to contest the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray. When Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was asked about this, he also agreed.

"Our generation that has been working for so many years, we also think that the younger generation should lead. In fact, the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray should be carried forward by the next generation. In this regard, if Aaditya Thackeray gets the leadership in this municipal election, it will be a matter of happiness for me. I would be happiest if his leadership shines, "said Sanjay Raut in an exclusive interview given to 'Lokmat'.

Raut also expressed his firm belief that if Aditya Thackeray leads the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, we will definitely win the elections under his leadership.



