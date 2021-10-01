Bombay HC refuses to grant relief to Anandrao Adsula in connection with money laundering case

The ED has filed a case against former MP and Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul under the Money Laundering Act in connection with a Rs 980 crore scam in the City Co-operative Bank. Adsul had filed a petition in the High Court against that. He filed a petition in the High Court against the ED's action. However, the High Court has refused to grant relief to the accused. The High Court adjourned the hearing till October 8, allowing amendments to the petition.

Adsul filed a petition in the High Court seeking quashing of the summons issued by the ED and the offense. The 74-year-old Sena leader also sought the court to grant him interim protection from arrest pending hearing of his application.

Adsul has said in the petition that action has been taken against him in an arbitrary manner. He challenged the validity of the caste certificate of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana in the High Court and therefore his caste certificate was declared invalid by the court. Adsul had represented Amravati in the Lok Sabha in the past, but lost the seat in eastern Maharashtra to Navneet Kaur Rana, an independent MP, in the 2019 elections.

The ED had summoned Adsul and his son Abhijeet Adsul on September 27 in Mumbai, but the former MP had expressed his inability to appear before the financial probe agency citing prior engagements in Delhi.