Bombay HC restrains Nawab Malik from publishing anything against Wankhede's family on any media

NCP spokesperson and Minority Development Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik has been hit by the Mumbai High Court. The state minister has been asked to restrain from posting defamatory content against NCB divisional director Sameer Wankhede or any of his family members on any media, including social media platforms. After this order, Malik will not be able to post anything on social media about the Wankhede family, Malik assured the Mumbai High Court through his lawyers.

Dhyandev K Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Malik and sought damages to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore from him for allegedly making defamatory comments.

Earlier the court has ruled that,""Nawab Malik should post, comment and publish anything against the Wankhede family after 'reasonable verification of facts'."