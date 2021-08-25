Bombay High Court: No coercive action against Rane till September 17

On Monday, Union Minister Narayan Rane made a controversial remark against the state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and on Tuesday, political atmosphere heated up in the state. Narayan Rane has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court today. The petition was heard in the afternoon. During the hearing, the Bombay High Court has directed not to take any action against Rane till September 17 and the state government has also given assurance in this regard.

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it would not take any coercive action against Union minister Narayan Rane in an FIR registered in Nashik over his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The charges filed against Narayan Rane at various places in the state are false, said Rane's lawyer Satish Maneshinde. The petition has been filed in the High Court against these offenses.

There is no need to go to places where crimes have been registered against Rane. Advocate Maneshinde further said that the statement made by Narayan Rane on August 23 was not provocative. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Desai also appeared for the state government.

A petition was filed by Rane, seeking to quash the FIR lodged in Nashik and all other cases that may be lodged in future. Rane in his plea, submitted before the HC on Tuesday, also sought interim protection from arrest.

Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for the state government, said no coercive action will be taken against Rane in the FIR registered in Nashik till September 17, when the plea would be heard.

Rane's advocate Satish Maneshinde sought protection in all cases that may arise out of the alleged statement. Desai, however, said a blanket statement of protection cannot be made as the petition only mentions the Nashik FIR.

The next hearing will be held on September 17.