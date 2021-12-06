Bosco Martis opens up about his directorial debut
By ANI | Published: December 6, 2021 04:16 PM2021-12-06T16:16:47+5:302021-12-06T16:25:13+5:30
Renowned choreographer Bosco Martis is all set to make his directorial debut with the film 'Rocket Gang'.
'Rocket Gang' is touted as a dance comedy, which features Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles.
Opening up about the film, Bosco said, "The ultimate aim of any dance performance is to tell a story, and I have always approached a music video with the same idea. Making a directorial debut is an extension of that approach. I hope the audience enjoys the film as much as they have loved my dance sequences."
'Rocket Gang' will release on May 6, 2022.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor