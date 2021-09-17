Breaking: Income tax department raids residence of Anil Deshmukh

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur has been raided by the Income Tax Department. A team of Income Tax Department has reached Anil Deshmukh's house at around 11.30 am in the morning. Along with Deshmukh's Nagpur residence, Dnyaneshwari's residence in Mumbai, the college owned by him has been raided by the Income Tax Department.

Income tax department officials currently investigating the case. Deshmukh's house has been raided twice before by the ED and the CBI. After ED and CBI, now the Income Tax Department has also started raiding Anil Deshmukh's properties.

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been repeatedly summoned by the ED for allegedly recovering Rs 100 crore, the raids by the Income Tax Department have added to his woes. Despite repeated summons by the ED, Anil Deshmukh refused to appear before agency. Instead, he is fighting a court battle to have the summons revoked. Now, the ED has filed a chargesheet against 14 people, including Sachin Waze. It is learned that Anil Deshmukh's name was not mentioned in the chargesheet.

It is learned that Anil Deshmukh's name was not mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the ED in the corruption case against Anil Deshmukh. The ED's chargesheet includes Sachin Waze, Anil Deshmukh's aides Palande and Kundan Shinde. The chargesheet has been filed in a recovery case from a bar owner in Mumbai. Hundreds of crores of rupees have been allegedly embezzled in this case.