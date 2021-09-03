Building collapses in Bhiwandi;1 killed, 7 injured

A ground-plus-one-storey building collapsed in Tipu Sultan Chowk area of ​​Azmi Nagar in Bhiwandi city on Friday morning. Seven people were injured and one died on the spot in the building accident.

With the help of locals, the injured have been shifted to the Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment. The condition of three of the injured is reported to be critical. Fire brigade, police and disaster management rescue team have reached the spot.

The Bhiwandi-Nizampura Municipal Corporation team rushed to the spot and started demolition of the building.