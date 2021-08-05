CBI approaches Bombay HC, says Maha govt not co-operating in investigation of Anil Deshmukh case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached Bombay High Court & said that Maharashtra government is not co-operating with CBI team in connection with the investigation of the Anil Deshmukh case despite clear orders from High Court. CBI through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) alleged in the court that instead of co-operating, a Mumbai Assistant Commissioner of Police is threatening CBI officer probing this case.



The court has issued notice to the Maharashtra government regarding the same and posted the matter for hearing on 11th August.

The CBI booked Deshmukh and several others on April 21 after carrying a preliminary enquiry on the orders of the Bombay High Court. The court had passed directions on the basis of a petition filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who alleged Deshmukh had demanded Rs 100 crore be collected as bribes from bars and restaurants in the city.

On March 20, Singh, in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that Deshmukh asked now suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore, from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh has been charged under Section 7 of the amended Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with illegal gratification obtained by a public servant, and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to CBI officials, case against Deshmukh was registered after the agency was satisfied there was enough evidence to proceed with a regular case against the NCP leader.



