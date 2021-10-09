Centre's action vengeful, NCP workers protest against IT raids on Ajit Pawar's relatives

For the last two days, the Income Tax Department has been conducting raids on close associates and institutions related to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. NCP took to the streets on Saturday accusing the central government of taking this in revenge. At this time, the activists protested against the Centre and left the premises with slogans like 'Ajitdada aage badho hum tumhare saath hai'. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) protested against the action taken by the Income Tax Department in various places related to Pawar in the state.

Activists chanted slogans in protest of the Centre. NCP's Taluka President Sambhaji Holkar, City President Imtiaz Shikilkar, Mayor Pournima Taware, NCP Women's City President Anita Gaikwad, Taluka President Vanita Bankar, Yuvati President Aarti Shendge, Milk Association President Sandeep Jagtap, Market Committee Vasantrao Gawde, Zilla Parishad Member Vishwas Devkate and other office bearers of various organizations, large number of activists had joined the movement.

All the activists had gathered in large numbers near the martyr's pillar at Bhigwan Chowk in the city. Due to the congestion in the main chowk at this time, the traffic was also affected for some time.