Chance of heavy rains in Konkan, Central Maharashtra for next 4-5 days;yellow alert issued



The monsoon, which has been raging in Mumbai, the state and across the country, is likely to return from today. According to the meteorological department, the retreating monsoon showers is expected to begin. The retreating monsoon will start from Rajasthan.

Yellow alert has been issued to some districts in Konkan and Central Maharashtra on Wednesday. Heavy rains are expected in sparse places in these districts. These districts include Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad. Meanwhile, there was a sudden change in the weather at night when the sky was clear all day on Tuesday. Moderate to intense spells of rains coupled with thunder and lightning hit isolated places in parts of Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday evening.

On October 7: torrential rains are expected in Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada

October 8: In Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

October 9: Heavy rains at sparse places in Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the state for the next four to five days. Such an atmosphere will form in the afternoon, evening and night. Citizens should be careful. - Krishnananda Hosalikar, Senior Scientist, Department of Meteorology