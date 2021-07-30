Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to distribute 15K meals daily to Maha flood victims

Mumbai, July 30 With many parts of Maharashtra getting badly affected by devastating floods, celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor, along with the World Central Kitchen (WCK) founded by chef Jose Andres and Taj Hotels, has launched an initiative to provide fresh-cooked meals in the flood-hit regions of Chiplun and Mahad.

The meal distribution drive started on Friday.

Talking about the initiative, Kapoor said, "Several areas in Maharashtra are flooded due to incessant rains, causing many people to lose their lives and homes. Chiplun and Mahad are such regions. People in these flood-ravaged areas do not even have food to meet their basic nutritional needs.

"We believe a small step forward in humanity can make a big difference in the lives of many. With our initiative, we are preparing high-quality meals to provide basic nutritional needs to these affected families. The mission is to feed as many flood-affected victims in these regions and beyond."

Since the time Covid-19 gripped the country, Kapoor along with Taj Hotels and WCK has been relentlessly dishing out fresh-cooked nutritious meals to healthcare warriors, who are working non-stop.

So far, they have provided over 1 million meals to frontline workers in cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Lucknow and Varanasi, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor