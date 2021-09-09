Chhagan Bhujbal get clean chit in Maharashtra Sadan scam case

NCP leader and state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has been given a big relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court. Chhagan Bhujbal has been acquitted in the Maharashtra Sadan scam case in Delhi. A total of six people, including Chhagan Bhujbal, have been acquitted by the court. Chhagan Bhujbal, Sameer Bhujbal, Sameer Bhujbal, Tanveer Sheikh, Imran Sheikh, Sanjay Joshi, Geeta Joshi have been acquitted.

When Chhagan Bhujbal was the Public Works Minister, he was accused of committing a scam in the construction of Maharashtra Sadan.The ACB had claimed that the original cost estimate for Maharashtra Sadan was Rs 13.5 crore, but it was later increased to Rs 50 crore. The Bhujbals got Rs 13.5 crore in kickbacks from the Chamankars, who earned a profit of about Rs 190 crore from the construction of Maharashtra Sadan and other PWD works, it has said.

The Directorate of Recovery had also filed a case against Chhagan Bhujbal in this regard. Bhujbal was also jailed for two years in this case. But now that the Sessions Court has acquitted Chhagan Bhujbal in this case, it is a great relief to him.