Child Rape: 5 year old girl raped in Thane, accused absconding

A case has been registered against a 20-year-old boy for raping a 5-year-old girl in Thane's Ramnagar area. An offense has been registered under POCSO Act and Section 376 of IPC. The search for the absconding accused is on, said DCP Yogesh Chavan.

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old worker. On November 14, while the girl was playing near her house in Ramnagar, the accused took her to his house and raped her. A case has been registered under POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses), ”Shantinagar police station had said yesterday.