CM Thackeray speaks to Kalpita Pimple who was attacked by hawker during anti-encroachment drive

After the attack on Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Kalpita Pimple, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to her on phone on Friday.

CM Thackeray assured Pimple to that strict action will be taken against the accused. "Those accused of attacking you will be severely punished. Leave it to us. Don't worry about it. You just get better," the Chief Minister told Kalpita Pimple.

Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation Naresh Mhaske visited Kalpita Pimple's hospital today and inquired about her health. At this time, Naresh Mhaske called Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and asked him to talk to Kalpita Pimple. While inquiring about Kalpita Pimple's health, the Chief Minister has promised strict action against the accused.

"Jai Maharashtra, Namaskar Tai. In what words shall I praise you? But let me give you a word. You have shown patience and will work again when you are well. Now we have that responsibility with you. So don't worry. Get well soon. Don’t worry about punishing the accused. I get reports every day. But I did not want you to be disturbed, so I did not contact you. The accused will be severely punished ", the Chief Minister said on the phone.

While taking action against unauthorized hawkers in Kasarwadavali, Thane Municipal Corporation area, a vegetable vendor Amarjit Yadav had attacked Thane Municipal Corporation Assistant Commissioner Kalpita Pimple. Kalpita Pimple's three fingers were broken and her head was injured in the attack. Kalpita Pimple is currently admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane and has recently undergone successful surgery on her fingers.

During TMC's drive against illegal hawkers on Monday a man, furious over the action being taken, attacked a senior official with a knife, chopping off three digits of her hand.

The Kasarwadavali police has arrested Yadav and booked him under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), the official said.