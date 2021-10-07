CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Mumba Devi temple after it reopens

Maharashtra government has decided to open all religious places and temples in the state from today. On Thursday morning, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray visited Mumbadevi temple. Mayor Kishori Pednekar was also present on the occasion. "We have prayed at the feet of Mumbadevi that the coronavirus should go forever and that everyone should fulfill their responsibility to continue to strictly adhere to the rules of health at religious places," he said. He also wished the citizens a happy Navratri.

At all religious places, the trustees and priests, keeping in view the danger of corona infection, should arrange for the darshan of devotees and citizens in a disciplined manner and also keep the premises clean. The Chief Minister lauded the use of QR codes and technology in Siddhivinayak and some other major temples, saying that we can set a good example by keeping safe distances and using pesticides.