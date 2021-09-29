COVID cases decline in Ulhasnagar, only 80 active cases in city

Only 4 patients are undergoing treatment at Ulhasnagar municipal corporation covid hospital and a total of 80 patients are covid positive in the city, informed Dr Prakash Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner, UMC Health Department. Despite the low number of corona patients, the health department is alert and ready and is in the process of filling up other posts including doctors, nurses, wardboys on a temporary basis, he said.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has set up a state-of-the-art 200-bed hospital at its own Regency Antilia, bringing the total number of corona patients to 80. Dr. Prakash Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Health Department, expressed confidence that the city would soon be free of Corona if such a situation prevailed. During the Corona wave, the Municipal Corporation rented the Platinum Private Hospital at Shantinagar for Rs 26 lakh per month. On the other hand, the Government hospital at Camp No. 4 was taken over by the State Government and the hospital was converted into Covid Hospital. In addition to this, the Municipal Corporation took possession of the new building of the Tehsil Office at Camp No. 5 for the treatment of the patients with mild symptoms of Corona. Corona also created amenities for the treatment of patients at the Central Hospital, Red Cross Hospital.

With the municipal health department providing better healthcare facilities in the most densely populated cities in the country, corona infection has been curbed and the number of corona patients has decreased. The total number of positive corona patients in the city rose to 80. Only 4 patients are undergoing treatment at UMC's Platinum Covid Hospital at Shantinagar. While 46 patients are undergoing home quarantine, 20 patients are being treated in various private hospitals in the city and 10 patients are being treated in out-of-town hospitals. Health Officer Dr. Raja Rizwani informed that there were no corona patients in the Municipal Covid Hospital, Red Cross Hospital, Central Hospital and Tehsil Building Health Center at Camp No. 5. The city as a whole is said to be moving towards Corona free.

