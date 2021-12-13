Covid rules flouted at AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai, action against organizers

At the famous Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, covid rules were flouted on Sunday, Canadian rapper AP Dhillon's concert was held in Mumbai. Actress Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar were present at the concert at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. They have been captured on camera.

Many were spotted not wearing face masks at the event. Social distancing was also not being followed. In fact, celebrities are followed by youth. However, in covid crisis, these star are being criticized for not following social distancing. Meanwhile, action has been taken against the organizers of the event for violating Covid rules. A case has been registered against the organizers of the live concert.

The number of Omicron patients in the state are increasing day by day. The number of corona patients is also declining. As such, the state government is appealing to use masks and social distancing. But despite this, a picture of covid rules being flouted at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai came to light. Hundreds of people attended the Canadian rapper's event at the Grand Hyatt. Apart from social distance, no mask was visible on anyone's face this time.

Section 144 is currently imposed in Mumbai. Despite this, the question remains as to how the event got permission at the Grand Hyatt in Kalina, Mumbai. I