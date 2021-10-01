Dead body of man found in Waldhuni river in Ulhasnagar

An unidentified body has been found in the Waldhuni river flowing through Ulhasnagar. The body was found in the river late Thursday (September 30) night. Since then, there has been panic among the people of the area. Whose body is it? The investigation has not yet begun. Police are investigating the matter.

The river Waldhuni flows through the city of Ulhasnagar. At present this river has turned into a nulla. Locals found the body of an unidentified man in the Sanjay Gandhi Nagar area near Ulhasnagar railway station on Thursday night. After the locals informed the police, the police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody. The body has been sent to Central District Hospital for autopsy. Whose body is it? How did it get into this nulla? All this is now being investigated by the Central Police.