Deepika Padukone heads to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'
By ANI | Published: December 4, 2021 01:21 PM2021-12-04T13:21:26+5:302021-12-04T13:30:03+5:30
Superstar Deepika Padukone has headed to Hyderbad for the shooting of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. She teamed up her outfit with silver high heels and a bun.
Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.
Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.
( With inputs from ANI )
