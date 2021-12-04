Deepika Padukone heads to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

By ANI | Published: December 4, 2021 01:21 PM2021-12-04T13:21:26+5:302021-12-04T13:30:03+5:30

Superstar Deepika Padukone has headed to Hyderbad for the shooting of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Deepika Padukone heads to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' | Deepika Padukone heads to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

Deepika Padukone heads to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'

Next

Superstar Deepika Padukone has headed to Hyderbad for the shooting of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. She teamed up her outfit with silver high heels and a bun.

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Amitabh BachchanAmitabh bachhanMegastar amitabh bachchanDelle youngJaya shahHarivansh jiAmitabh bachchan and jayaAmitabh bachchan and jaya bachchan