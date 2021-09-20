Devendra Fadnavis reacts after Kirit Somaiya's detention

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday was detained by Karad police at Oglewadi railway station. He was detained on his way to Kolhapur around 4.30 am on Tuesday. He was taken to a government rest house. After that, Kirit Somaiya held a press conference and questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. He also accused Minister Hassan Musharraf and his son-in-law of corruption. Now Fadnavis has said that the action taken against Somaiya is wrong. He also questioned why the Chief Minister did not stop this action.

For the first time in the history of the country, a person says that he is going to lodge a complaint against corruption and the police stopped him. What is special is that it is said that the activists against whom he wanted to lodge a complaint will create ruckus, so you will not be able to go. Fadnavis said that action against Kirit Somaiya was wrong, adding that such law and order has never been seen in independent India, not even in Maharashtra.

What is going on is horrible, but the Bharatiya Janata Party will not stop here. Fadnavis also said that the BJP will continue its fight against corruption. It may be that the Chief Minister is not aware of it and the Home Ministry has done it directly. But, the Chief Minister should stop this action, it is a wrong action, he added. Also, was there an offer from the BJP? On the question, whether our offer letter fell on the ground, to give to anyone, Fadnavis said that Mushrif was not offered.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya last week had alleged that Hasan Mushrif and his family members are involved in money laundering and have stakes in shell companies.Speaking to mediapersons, the BJP leader had said, "Hasan Mushrif, his wife Sahera Hasan Mushrif and their son Navid Mushrif, the whole Mushrif family have their shares in these fraudulent practices in money laundering and Benami property. There are records in various agencies that the companies, in which these people were involved are actually shell companies. In his election affidavit, he has mentioned these shell companies. I do not know how he could do that."