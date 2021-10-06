Dhule ZP Election Results: Chandrakant Patil's daughter Dharti Deore wins

The results of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti by-elections in the state are being announced. BJP needs 2 seats to get power in Dhule Zilla Parishad. By winning 1 of these seats, BJP has taken a step towards victory. Dharti Deore, daughter of BJP's Gujarat state president Chandrakant Patil alias CR Patil, has won the Zilla Parishad by-election.

Dharti Deore, daughter of Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil, had contested from Lamkani Zilla Parishad. She was nominated by the BJP. Dharti Deore has won this election. In the last election, Dharti Deore had won unopposed. In Dhule, BJP needs 2 out of 14 seats for a majority. Polling was held for 15 Zilla Parishad and 30 Panchayat Samiti seats. In one of these groups, Shiv Sena candidate has been elected unopposed.

At present the power of Dhule Zilla Parishad is in the hands of BJP. Out of 56 seats, BJP has 27 seats, Shiv Sena has 2, NCP has 3 and Congress has 6. After Dharti Deore's victory, the BJP now needs another seat to prove its majority. The Mahavikas Aghadi had tried to prevent the BJP from getting a majority. Congress MLA Kunal Patil had also claimed that BJP will not be able to get seats.