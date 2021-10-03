Dia Mirza appreciates children's rights being connected with climate crisis

Actor Dia Mirza, a vocal advocate of protecting the environment, appreciated the emphasis on children's rights in connection with the climate crisis.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Sunday, the actor shared a post by Save the Children India which emphasised the dangerous impacts of the climate crisis on children of low and middle-income countries.

Further, Dia wrote about the challenging situation and the need for leaders to act "NOW".

"Finally, children's rights, their security, health and well being is being connected with #ClimateCrises. Our children are suffering now and their future will become even more challenging if leaders don't ACT on Climate NOW. #COP26 #RedAlertOnClimate," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia was recently seen in the films 'Wild Dog' and 'Thappad'.

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14. The couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in February this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

