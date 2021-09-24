Dombivli Gang rape: Relatives of politicians accused in Dombivli gang-rape

Anger is being expressed across the state after the inhumane incident of gang rape of a minor girl by 33 people was exposed. As the parents of most of the accused are office bearers of political parties, the responsibility on the police has increased. As soon as they got the information about the arrest of the accused, some activists of Shiv Sena, MNS, NCP and political leaders visited Manpada police station and pointed out the pressure mechanism. The BJP corporator tried to put pressure by calling the police station, sources said.

There is fear of political interference as criminals have interests with local political leaders. Shiv Sena, MNS, NCP office bearers and activists came to Manpada police station and tried to meet the police officers, but after seeing some media crowd, they took a step back. A political official had taken care that his face would not be visible by wearing a face mask.

- When the accused were taken into police custody, their parents and relatives had gathered in the premises of the police station. The parents of the accused alleged that our children were innocent and were being treated unfairly in the case.

- Some parents claimed that the children were accused by the police even though they did not know the victim girl. The children are young and have nothing to do with this issue. Don't ruin their lives, he added.

- My son was taken out of the house by the police even though he was ill, said a parent. Theey questioned why the victim did not lodge a complaint with the police station when the atrocities started in January.

WhatsApp group of victim and accused the police are investigating the WhatsApp group of the victim and the accused, on the basis of which some of them have been arrested and the rest of the accused will be arrested. An investigation is also underway into whether anyone other than the WhatsApp group is involved.

