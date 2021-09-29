ED interrogates Maha minister Anil Parab for 8 hours

Maharashtra State Transport Minister Anil Parab, who has been on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the past few days, was interrogated for about eight hours on Tuesday. Parab, who reached the ED office at 11 in the morning, left around seven in the evening. It is understood that the officers are conducting a thorough investigation into Sachin Waze, an API detainee, in connection with the recovery of Rs 100 crore and his response to the police racket. Considering the possibility of a crowd of Shiv Sainiks in the office premises, a large police contingent was deployed here.

In the meantime, I have given detailed answers to all the questions asked by the ED. We are fully cooperating for the inquiry. As EDs are government agencies, we are responsible for answering their every question. But I will not respond to personal allegations, Parab told the media after the inquiry. However, he did not specify the subject of the inquiry.

Anil Parab clarified his role while talking to reporters before appearing for questioning at the ED's office. He said, ‘I have done nothing wrong. But I don't know why the ED has summoned me. I'm going to the ED's office as they have summoned me. I will answer any questions that may be asked. I had sworn by the Shiv Sena chief and my daughters, I have not done anything wrong.