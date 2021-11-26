ED raids Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar's house in Jalna

Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar's residence in Jalna was raided by the Directorate of Recovery (ED) on Friday (November 26, 2021) morning. The raid comes just days after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused Arjun Khotkar of scamming Rs 100 crore in the sale of a sugar factory in Jalna.

Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar's house in Jalna was raided by ED at 8.30 am today. Khotkar is the chairman of the Jalna Agricultural Produce Market Committee. That is why the investigation has been started by the ED in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Jalna. ED's team has been in Khotkar's bungalow at Bhagyanagar since 8.30 am. A team of 12 people is investigating this place. The doors are locked from the inside and no one is allowed inside.

It is learned that Arjun Khotkar was at home when the raid took place. Somaiya complained that there was financial connection in Ramnagar Co-operative Sugar Factory through the entrepreneurs in Aurangabad. Earlier, Khotkar had denied the allegations. We have a few lakhs of shares in the factory. We are partners, not owner, Khotkar clarified.

Kirit Somaiya had made the allegation a few days back. In the transactions of Ramnagar Sugar Factory in Jalna, Somaiya alleged that Khotkar had financial links with the businessmen who were raided in Aurangabad.