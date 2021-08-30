ED raids three properties of Anil Parab in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at three locations in connection with Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab's angle with respect to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's money laundering case.

According to the ED, three properties belonging to Maharashtra government minister Anil Parab were raided. The ED said action was taken against three properties belonging to Anil Parab, a minister in the Maharashtra government, in connection with the money laundering case against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, the ED sent a notice to Anil Parab yesterday, sparking a stir in state politics. Shiv Sena had also strongly criticized the central government over the notice.

ED on Sunday summoned Parab in connection with a money laundering case. The summons came days after a viral video clip surfaced in which Parab can be seen ordering police officers to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane without delay. Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had also accused Parab for the brief arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane and demanded a CBI inquiry into the arrest and the entire procedure of action. Following the issuance of ED's summon, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the judicial action was anticipated as Parab is the Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri where Rane was arrested.



