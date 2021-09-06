Eight arrested for gang-raping minor girl in Pune, Mumbai

Pune City Police have arrested eight people including two railway officials in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl, after she was abducted from Pune railway station on the night of August 31.

The police had initially registered a case of abduction based on the complaint by the girl's father and have added charges of gang rape and relevant sections of POCSO against the accused based on the statement of the girl, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Namrata Patil.

The girl was recovered from Mumbai on Sunday and based on her statement, police have arrested eight people in the case including two railway officers and some auto drivers, further said Patil.

The minor girl went to meet her friend at Pune railway station on August 31. When her friend did not arrive at the station, an auto driver offered to drop her home and took her to an undisclosed location, as per the police.

Since then, the girl was taken to different locations and was raped by multiple people in Pune and Mumbai, the police said.

All the accused were produced before the court which granted their custody for eight days.

The girl's condition is stable and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

