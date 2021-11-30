Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 500 points

Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 500.26 points and Nifty up by 146.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 0.87 per cent at 57760.84 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17200.00 at 9.30 am, up by 146.00 points or 0.86 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high with maximum gain are realty at 3.56 and oil and consumer durables at 1.96.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor