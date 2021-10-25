Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 46 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 46.58 points and Nifty down by 21.90 points.

At 9.30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 46.58 points or 0.08 per cent at 60,775.04.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18093.00 at 9.30 am, down by 21.90 points or 0.12 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor