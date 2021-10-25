Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 46 points
By ANI | Published: October 25, 2021 09:50 AM2021-10-25T09:50:05+5:302021-10-25T10:00:07+5:30
Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 46.58 points and Nifty down by 21.90 points.
At 9.30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 46.58 points or 0.08 per cent at 60,775.04.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18093.00 at 9.30 am, down by 21.90 points or 0.12 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
