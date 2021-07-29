Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh booked in another extortion case

A case of extortion has been registered against some officials, includingformer Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at the Thane Police Station. The complainant is a cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna. The incident has only increased the problems of Singh. Jalan on Thursday lodged a written complaint against Parambir and his former anti-extortion squad officials. He said in the complaint that Singh and his team had extorted crores of rupees by threatening to get involved in a fake crime.

On the instructions of the then Thane Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh, Jalan made a serious allegation that some officers, including the then senior police inspector of the Thane Anti-extortion squad, Pradip Sharma and Rajkumar Kothamire, had threatened him and embezzled Rs 3.5 crore. He also alleged that Singh had recovered Rs 1.25 crore from his friend Ketan Tanna. He alleged that Parambir Singh, Pradip Sharma and Rajkumar Kothamire from his team and some other officials had imprisoned him on false charges.Jalan also said that some individuals and notorious goons were doing all this as agents of the police.

Meanwhile, two cases have been registered against Parambir Singh in Thane so far and this is the third complaint.