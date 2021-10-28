Exclusive: "Yes! Nikahnama is true," says Sameer Wankhede's first wife

The problems of Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai divisional director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), have increased. Claims made by Maulana Muzammil Ahmed, who performed Wankhede's first marriage, are likely to take a different turn. At the time of marriage, Sameer Wankhede and Shabana were both Muslims. "If Sameer was not a Muslim, I would not have performed the rituals," he claimed. On this, Sameer Wankhede's first wife Dr. Shabana Qureshi was contacted by Lokmat, she also said that the Nikahnama was genuine. For the first time, Shabana has given her reaction to the Lokmat.

Also, after marriage, when asked if you were living according to Hindu or Muslim customs at home, she refused to speak. Shabana also declined to comment on whether Sameer Wankhede's father's name is Dawood. Sameer and Shabana got married in 2006. At that time, Sameer had said that he was a Muslim, said Maulana Muzammil Ahmed. Maulana has also said that the Nikahnama shared by Minister Nawab Malik is genuine. Nikahnama is just right. At that time, Sameer, Shabana (Sameer's first wife), his father were all Muslims. If Sameer was a Hindu, he would not have solemnized their marriage. Because such a marriage does not take place according to the Shariah. The Qazi does not marry against the Shariah.No matter what Sameer says today, he was still a Muslim at that time, 'claimed Maulana Muzammil Ahmed yesterday.