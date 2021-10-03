Fake babas rape 34-year-old woman in Mumbai

A woman was allegedly raped and robbed in Kandivali on Friday. In this case, the police have caught two imposter babas. The 34-year-old victim, who lives in Kandivali, had gone to visit a priest in Gujarat to solve her domestic problems. There she met Gautam Giri (26). Who works for the priest.

From 2018 to 2020, physical relations were established between them. He also took lakhs of rupees from the woman. Chief priest Pranab Shukla (46) also physically abused the woman. Eventually, both the fake babas were arrested.