Fire breaks out at Samsung's service centre at Kanjurmarg

A huge fire broke out at Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Monday night. The fire broke out in a industrial estate. A fire broke out at Samsung's electronic goods service center near a police station in Kanjurmarg East. As soon as the fire was reported, 12 fire trucks rushed to the spot. Four water tankers were also sent to douse the fire. The fire was reported to have started at 8.45 pm.

This place is near Dabbawala compound and Apex compound of Kanjurmarg. There is a residential area nearby. At night, there was a sound like a cylinder exploding from the place of fire. The fire was contained at around 11.45 pm after the efforts of the fire brigade. However, the fire was not completely extinguished.

Electronic items for online delivery are kept here. This means that the space is used as a warehouse. In addition, electronic goods are brought here for repair. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

DCP Prashant Kadam (Zone-7) said: The fire was reported due to a short circuit. There are 10 to 12 fire trucks here. Locals have been relocated. The rescue operation is underway. "

Apart from the Samsung service center, there is also a warehouse for Safola edible oil. The other three companies have warehouses near Samsung's service center. One of these is Safola Edible Oil Warehouse. The fire was raging from 10 to 11 pm, with flames rising to great heights. Seeing this horrible form of fire, an atmosphere of fear had spread among the citizens of the area.

No casualties were reported so far. There is also a slum near Kanjurmarg. The road to and from the slums was closed as a precaution. Firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control till 11 pm. The fire needed to be contained as soon as possible. Because the fire was not contained quickly, it could have spread to nearby areas.