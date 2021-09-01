Fisherman catches around 150 'ghol fish', earns over ₹ 1 crore in auction

A fisherman from Palghar, near Mumbai got lucky as he caught the most expensive around 150 ghol fish

The fisherman identified as Chandrakant Tare from Murbe village in Palghar district on August 28 went out for fishing. While fishing, he saw that his net had become heavy and he immediately pulled it out. People on the boat were also surprised that he had caught around 150 ghol fish in the net at once.

Ghol fish is not only a delicacy but also has many medicinal properties and is highly valued in various countries. Its parts are used to make medicines and other high-priced products.

Ghol fish fetches a good price also because of the commercial value it carries.The fish is also known as "the fish with the heart of gold."

After catching around 150 ghol fish people on the boat could not contain their excitement and captured the moment on their mobile phones.

When the fishermen returned from sea, the catch was auctioned and it attracted a bid of around ₹ 1.33 crore.On an average, Tare managed to sell each ghol fish for Rs 85000.

Chandrakant Tare's son Somnath confirmed the deal but he said it is yet to be completed. According to Mr Somnath, there is a pouch in the stomach of the ghol fish, which is in great demand overseas.

The ghol fish, scientific name Protonibea diacanthus, is a type of blackspotted croaker fish found in the Indo-Pacific region and is considered amongst the most-expensive variety of marine fish.