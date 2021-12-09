Five people arrested in Maharashtra health department exam paper leak case

Mahesh Satyawan Botle (53), Joint Director (Technical National Health Mission), was arrested by the cyber police late on Wednesday night in a paperleak case in the health department recruitment process. Earlier, a team of cyber police raided Botle's house and office in Mumbai. Prashant Badgire, chief administrative officer of Latur's deputy director's office, was also arrested on Tuesday in the same case. In particular, Badgire and Botle are close friends, while another suspect, Dr. Sandeep Jogdand, Rajendra Sanap and Shyam Maske have been identified at Lokhandi Savargaon and Bhum Rural Hospital. According to sources, the deal was being worked out in Badgire's office in Latur, while the exchange of money was taking place in Ambajogai.

The exam paper for the Group D post in the health department, which was held on October 31, was leaked. A case was registered in the cyber police station on the complaint of Chief Administrative Officer Smita Karegaonkar. In this case, Dr. Prashant Badgire on Tuesday. Sandeep Jogdand, Peon Shyam Maske, Bhum Assistant Superintendent Rajendra Sanap, Shirur teacher Uddhav Nagargoje have been arrested.

All of them never took money online or by cheque. Sources said that Dr Jogdand was acting as a doctor and Sanap was acting as an agent for the staff, while Shyam Muske was acting as a recovery officer.