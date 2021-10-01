Forest Department captures leopard who attacked people in Aarey Colony

The leopard, which was creating havoc for the past month, has finally been captured. The forest department had set up a cage in Aarey Unit No. 3 yesterday. Forest officials and staff were on high alert at night. A leopard cub was also found two days ago. The leopard was trapped in a cage around 3 this morning. Dinesh Disle, range officer at the bottom of the forest department, gave the news to Lokmat. This will be a great relief to the citizens here now. The leopard was taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park at 7 am today and will undergo a medical examination. Is it the same leopard that attacked the woman is yet to be verified, said Desale.

North West Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency MP and Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar informed the Lokmat representative that the leopard had been captured and commended the brave Forest Department officials. Lokmat Online and Lokmat had attracted the attention of the people's representatives and the forest department by continuously publishing the news of the leopard's whereabouts in Aarey and New Dindoshi Mhada colonies.

Over the past month, five people have been attacked by leopards in Aarey. This caused panic among the citizens here. On the 26th, Ayush Yadav, a four-year-old boy, was attacked by a leopard. On the 28th, a 55-year-old woman in Aarey was attacked by a leopard. However, the woman retaliated with a stick in her hand to save her life. At around 8 last night, a young man from Santosh Nagar in Goregaon East, who was visiting his friend at Aarey Unit No. 7, was attacked by a leopard. For the past month, leopards have been attacking people when it gets dark. Therefore, people here are afraid to leave their homes even during the day and night.