Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh declared as 'absconding' arrives in Mumbai

It is learned that Parambir Singh has finally arrived in Mumbai. Parambir Singh has been missing for the last several days. Parambir Singh has arrived in Mumbai some time ago. Many have raised eyebrows over the sudden return of Singh.

It was learned that Parambir Singh was in Chandigarh. Singh had also said that he would be present for questioning if ordered by the court. "As per the apex court order, I will co-operate with the investigation and tell the court what I want to say," he said.

"I am in the country and my life is in danger. I will appear before the inquiry in two days if the Supreme Court protects me from arrest," Parambir had told the court through his lawyer. Accordingly, the court had decided to grant protection to Parambir Singh from arrest.

Following the court's decision, Parambir Singh has arrived in Mumbai today. Six cases have been registered against Parambir in Mumbai and Thane. Parambir Singh has made it clear that he is ready to face the ongoing CBI probe against him in Mumbai.

Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of the state, was accused of corruption by Parambir Singh. He then went on leave in May. Singh was declared as 'absconding' by a Mumbai court. He is facing extortion charges in several cases in Maharashtra.

